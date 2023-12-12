Readystate Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 251,621 Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,000. Readystate Asset Management LP owned about 0.41% of Rapid7 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,489,500,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $57.64.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.01 million. Research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

