Readystate Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 46,741 Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 6.9% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,028,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,361,000 after buying an additional 455,107 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,145,000 after acquiring an additional 788,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56,638 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $796.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

