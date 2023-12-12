Readystate Asset Management LP Takes $500,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $454,518,000 after purchasing an additional 97,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.84. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.