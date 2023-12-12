Readystate Asset Management LP Takes Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Readystate Asset Management LP owned 0.12% of ACCO Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 83.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 332.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $523.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.61.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

