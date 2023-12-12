Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lundin Mining (LUN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN):

12/8/2023 – Lundin Mining had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

12/7/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$12.70 to C$12.80.

12/6/2023 – Lundin Mining was given a new C$11.50 price target on by analysts at Eight Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$10.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.

11/2/2023 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.00.

10/20/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$11.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$13.00 to C$12.90.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

LUN traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,357. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.05.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.108545 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

