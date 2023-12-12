Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,060 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,259 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

