Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,165,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,960,000 after purchasing an additional 156,721 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 37,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.15.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

