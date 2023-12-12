Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 96,948 ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 96,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000. ArcelorMittal accounts for 0.4% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. KGH Ltd grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 108.7% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 431,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 103,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

