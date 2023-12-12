Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

