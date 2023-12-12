Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in POSCO by 241.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 197,483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 264.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 141,765 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of POSCO by 764.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 137,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 121,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,702,000 after buying an additional 80,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Stock Performance

NYSE PKX opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $133.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

