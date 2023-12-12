Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RIO opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

