Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.15 Million Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Sunoco comprises about 1.2% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Sunoco worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SUN opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUN

Sunoco Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

