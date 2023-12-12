Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vale by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Trading Up 0.7 %

Vale stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale Dividend Announcement

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

About Vale



Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

