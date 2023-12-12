Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000. Nutrien comprises 0.6% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. TheStreet lowered Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

View Our Latest Report on Nutrien

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.