Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,560 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

FMC Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,837 shares of company stock valued at $427,981 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.