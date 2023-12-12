Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,635 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Alcoa accounts for approximately 0.4% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 505.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 398,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 229,080 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -8.11%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

