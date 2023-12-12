Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.58

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 74594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RELX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($38.66) to GBX 3,200 ($40.17) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Investec upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.77) to GBX 2,860 ($35.90) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,898.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Relx by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

