Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 580 ($7.28) and last traded at GBX 584 ($7.33). 79,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 166,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 592 ($7.43).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.91) price target on shares of Renewi in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Renewi
Renewi Price Performance
About Renewi
Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Renewi
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.