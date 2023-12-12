Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 580 ($7.28) and last traded at GBX 584 ($7.33). 79,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 166,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 592 ($7.43).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.91) price target on shares of Renewi in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Renewi Price Performance

About Renewi

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 630.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 551.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £470.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,242.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

