Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 12th (ALB, AMAL, AMGN, AOS, AU, BLK, BRP, DGX, DYN, EVER)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 12th:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $149.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $154.00.

Get Albemarle Co alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $256.00.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $885.00 target price on the stock.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $155.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $610.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $515.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $550.00 target price on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $530.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $490.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $130.00 target price on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $126.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $99.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $132.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $245.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $231.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $166.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.