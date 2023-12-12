Resonate Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Resonate Capital LLC cut its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 83.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,547 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet makes up approximately 2.3% of Resonate Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Resonate Capital LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in Smartsheet by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,493,000 after purchasing an additional 344,040 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $830,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,792,960.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,876.84. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $830,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,792,960.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,815 shares of company stock worth $2,858,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

