Reviewing Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) & CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) and Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CarGurus and Zhongsheng Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 1 3 7 0 2.55 Zhongsheng Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

CarGurus presently has a consensus target price of $23.08, suggesting a potential upside of 4.78%. Given CarGurus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Zhongsheng Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $1.66 billion 1.49 $193.79 million $0.59 37.34 Zhongsheng Group N/A N/A N/A $5.36 3.92

This table compares CarGurus and Zhongsheng Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongsheng Group. Zhongsheng Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Zhongsheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 21.89% 15.20% 10.64% Zhongsheng Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zhongsheng Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of CarGurus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CarGurus beats Zhongsheng Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Zhongsheng Group

(Get Free Report)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan. It also provides spare parts, automobile accessories, repair and maintenance services, detailing services, and other automobile-related products and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.