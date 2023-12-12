RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $309.00 at Bank of America

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $345.00 to $309.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised RH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.75.

NYSE RH opened at $250.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.29. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after acquiring an additional 320,538 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,199,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

