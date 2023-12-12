RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $566.5-573.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.47 million. RingCentral also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.820-0.830 EPS.

RNG opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.57.

In other RingCentral news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Quarry LP boosted its position in RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RingCentral by 433.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

