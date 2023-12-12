RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE RNG opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.