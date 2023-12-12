RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.820-0.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $566.5 million-$573.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.9 million. RingCentral also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.82-0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.79. 2,418,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,415. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

