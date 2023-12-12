Rip Road Capital Partners LP Has $14.06 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 16.8% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $152.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $161.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

