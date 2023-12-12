Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of BYM opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $12.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

