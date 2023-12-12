Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 5.96% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTF. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter worth $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTF opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $11.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

