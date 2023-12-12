Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 44,979 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $90,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $264.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.32.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

