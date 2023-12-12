Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 53,998 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,998 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of Carrier Global worth $128,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

Carrier Global Company Profile



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

