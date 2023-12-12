Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $83,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.66. The company has a market cap of $266.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

