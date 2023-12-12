Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,283,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,115 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $127,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $100.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

