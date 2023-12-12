Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630,755 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,980 shares during the period. Shell makes up approximately 0.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $158,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Shell by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

SHEL stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

