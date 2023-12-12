Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 69,339 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,339 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $85,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

