Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 388.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482,221 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $101,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullen Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.