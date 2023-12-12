Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 124,699 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,044 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 124,699 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $87,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $155.14 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $157.76. The company has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.43 and its 200 day moving average is $142.54.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

