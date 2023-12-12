Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 17,850 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $86,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $165.10 and a 52-week high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

