Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises approximately 1.3% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in Hologic by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 386,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,269,000 after buying an additional 103,951 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 114.8% in the second quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 21.8% during the second quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hologic by 12.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.5 %

Hologic stock opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

