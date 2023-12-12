Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 3,840 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $657,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 206,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 61.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 85,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 16,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $100.08.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

