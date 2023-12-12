Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 4,800 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Azenta worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Azenta by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Azenta by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Azenta by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

