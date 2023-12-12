Rodgers Brothers Inc. Cuts Stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,108 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of ZimVie worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ZimVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in ZimVie by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ZimVie by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZimVie by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ZimVie by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. ZimVie Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $15.50.

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $202.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.21 million. Equities analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZIMV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ZimVie from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ZimVie in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

