Rodgers Brothers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.2% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,766.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,037,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.6 %

EW opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.