Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 11.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 75,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intel by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 138,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Intel by 83.9% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 950,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,769,000 after buying an additional 433,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

