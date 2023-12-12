Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $55,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.16 and its 200-day moving average is $176.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

