Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 1.4% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 50.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in General Mills by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

