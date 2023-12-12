Rodgers Brothers Inc. Invests $3.69 Million in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBIN. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

