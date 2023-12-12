Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 6,900 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 149.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 149.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 84.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HRB opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

