Round Hill Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 7.3% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,316,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,204,000 after buying an additional 33,325 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.35.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $272.14 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

