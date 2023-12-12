Route One Investment Company L.P. Has $253.40 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,470,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813,500 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 8.9% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned 0.25% of Charles Schwab worth $253,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

