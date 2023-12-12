Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Raises Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Lithia Motors comprises about 0.0% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 31.5% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 362,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $4,576,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 203.1% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 28,668 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 27.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,199,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter.

LAD opened at $267.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.65. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.89.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

